Citation
Wright MF, Wachs S, Yanagida T, Ševčíková A, Dedkova L, Bayraktar F, Aoyama I, Kamble SV, Machackova H, Li Z, Soudi S, Lei L, Shu C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e14405.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36361294
Abstract
This study investigated the role of medium (face-to-face, cyber) and publicity (public, private) in adolescents' perceptions of severity and coping strategies (i.e., avoidant, ignoring, helplessness, social support seeking, retaliation) for victimization, while accounting for gender and cultural values. There were 3432 adolescents (ages 11-15, 49% girls) in this study; they were from China, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, India, Japan, and the United States. Adolescents completed questionnaires on individualism and collectivism, and ratings of coping strategies and severity for public face-to-face victimization, private face-to-face victimization, public cyber victimization, and private cyber victimization.
Language: en
Keywords
victimization; cyberbullying; culture; bullying; coping; severity; country