Abstract

Red-light violations of pedestrians crossing at signal intersections is one of the key factors in pedestrian traffic accidents. Even though there are various studies on pedestrian behavior and pedestrian traffic conflicts, few focus on the risk of different crosswalks for the violating pedestrian group. Due to the spatio-temporal nature of violation risk, this study proposes a geographical and temporal risk evaluation method for pedestrian red-light violations, which combines actual survey and video acquisition. First, in the geographical-based risk evaluation, the pedestrian violation rate at signal intersections is investigated by Pearson correlation analysis to extract the significant influencing factors from traffic conditions, built environment, and crosswalk facilities. Second, in the temporal-based risk evaluation, the survival analysis method is developed to quantify the risk of pedestrian violation in different scenarios as time passes by. Finally, this study selects 16 typical signalized intersections in Suzhou, China, with 881 pedestrian crosswalk violations from a total size of 4586 pedestrians as survey cases.



RESULTS indicate that crossing distance, traffic volume on the crosswalk, red-light time, and crosswalk-type variables all contribute to the effect of pedestrian violation from a geographical perspective, and the installation of waiting refuge islands has the most significant impact. From the temporal perspective, the increases in red-light time, number of lanes, and traffic volume have a mitigating effect on the violations with pedestrian waiting time increases. This study aims to provide a development-oriented path by proposing an analytical framework that reconsiders geographical and temporal risk factors of violation. The findings could help transport planners understand the effect of pedestrian violation-related traffic risk and develop operational measures and crosswalk design schemes for controlling pedestrian violations occurring in local communities.

