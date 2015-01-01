Abstract

AIM: The fall of a newborn baby to the hospital floor is a devastating experience for the family and staff caring for the mother and baby. The aim of this study was to report our experience in an ethnically diverse and socioeconomically disadvantaged community.



METHODS: The study was a retrospective case series of all baby falls in the Counties Manukau Health (New Zealand) post-natal care wards, birthing suites and birthing units from 2015 to 2018. Information from the incident reporting system was used to identify the circumstances surrounding the fall. In addition, medical records of the mother and the baby were examined for the admission during which the fall occurred.



RESULTS: There were 32 cases (rate 12.1/10 000 live births). Mothers of babies who fell were more likely to present late for antenatal care, to smoke and be obese. They were more likely to have delivered by caesarean. Falls were more likely to occur at night and around weekends. In most instances (84%) the mother fell asleep with baby on the bed while breastfeeding. There were no major injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The rate of baby falls is considerably greater than previous reports. Recommendations are made to reduce this occurrence. These can be incorporated into safe sleep education.

