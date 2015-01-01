|
Citation
|
Mitchell EA, Rajay A, Freeman L, McIntosh C. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36367052
|
Abstract
|
AIM: The fall of a newborn baby to the hospital floor is a devastating experience for the family and staff caring for the mother and baby. The aim of this study was to report our experience in an ethnically diverse and socioeconomically disadvantaged community.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
newborn; sleep; fall; bed sharing; breastfeeding