|
Citation
|
Kim SH, Cho SH. Medicina (Lithuania) 2022; 58(11): e1545.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36363502
|
Abstract
|
Background and Objectives: for isolated older adults, alternative training indoors to maintain balance is essential; however, related studies are lacking. To improve the balance of isolated older adults and reduce their fear of falling, we aimed to examine the balance-keeping effect of a virtual reality (VR) program and motor imagery training (MIT) and propose training that could improve physical activity among older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
older adults; COVID-19; virtual reality; isolation; motor imagery training