Abstract

Background and Objectives: for isolated older adults, alternative training indoors to maintain balance is essential; however, related studies are lacking. To improve the balance of isolated older adults and reduce their fear of falling, we aimed to examine the balance-keeping effect of a virtual reality (VR) program and motor imagery training (MIT) and propose training that could improve physical activity among older adults.



METHODS: a total of 34 older adults admitted to a convalescent hospital were assessed. VR (n = 12) and MIT (n = 10) groups completed their assigned intervention in six weeks, whereas the control group (CG) (n = 12) did not. The follow-up was performed after two weeks.



RESULTS: in group × time interactions, body center movement area, open and closed eyes balance scores, and fall efficacy were significantly different (p < 0.05). In contrast with the VR group, the MIT group did not show a significant difference in the open or closed eyes balance scores depending on the period. However, there was a significant difference between the MIT group and CG in the open eyes balance score post-test (d = 1.13, 95% confidence interval, 0.40-12.33).



CONCLUSIONS: we propose VR and MIT as training methods to prevent physical weakness in isolated older adults.

