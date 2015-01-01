Abstract

With the advent of serial production lidars, single photon lidar faces an increasingly severe threat of crosstalk. In this paper, we first propose the concept of Chaos Single Photon (CSP) lidar and establish the theoretical model. In CSP lidar system, chaos laser replaces pulsed laser, and the physical random sequence generated by a Geiger mode avalanche photodiode (GM-APD) responding to chaos laser substitutes the traditional pseudo-random sequence. The mean density of '1' code of the CSP lidar system can exceed 10 million counts per second (Mcps) with a dead time immunity. The theoretical models of detection probability and false alarm rate are derived and demonstrated based on Poisson distribution. The bit error rate (BER) is introduced into the CSP lidar system for evaluating the range walk error intuitively. Additionally, the simulation results indicate that the CSP lidar system has a robust anti-crosstalk capability. Compared with the traditional pseudo-random single photon (PRSP) lidar system, the CSP lidar system not only overcomes range ambiguity but also has a signal to noise rate (SNR) of 60 times, reaching 10000 when the mean echo photoelectron number is 10 per nanosecond. Benefited from large-scale arrays and extremely high sensitivity properties of GM-APDs, we are looking forward to the applications of the CSP lidar in weak signal detection, remote mapping, autonomous driving, etc.

