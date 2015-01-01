Abstract

In this study, the fire behavior variation of unenergized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) copper wires subjected to overload with different currents was investigated by a cone calorimeter. Overload currents were selected from 1 times safe-rated current (I(e)) to 3.5 times I(e) to obtain tested sample wires. The mass fraction, time to ignition (TTI), heat release rate (HRR), gas emission, and residue were measured. If the current flowing through the wire increased up to 3.5 times I(e), the TTI of this unenergized wire increased drastically and the peak HRR (pHRR) decreased notably so that the flame growing index (FGI) reduced considerably. When the wire carried less than three times I(e), the FGI remained stable. For all overloaded PVC copper wires, the increase in the heat flux resulted in a higher pHRR and a lower burning duration. However, regardless of the external heat flux exposure, the FGI of copper wires overloaded at 3.5 times I(e) was lower than that of copper wires carrying less than other times I(e). Moreover, the consumption of O(2) and generation of CO(2) as the heat flux varied were consistent with that of the HRR. Opposed to expectation, the flame propagation of unenergized PVC copper wires would decline in a fire, if the wire has been damaged by overload with some currents.

Language: en