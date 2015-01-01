Abstract

Among existing wireless and wearable indoor pedestrian tracking solutions, the ultra-wideband (UWB) and inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors are the popular options due to their accurate and globally referenced positioning, and low-cost and compact size, respectively. However, the UWB position accuracy is compromised by the indoor non-line of sight (NLOS) and the IMU estimation suffers from orientation drift as well as requiring position initialization. To overcome these limitations, this paper proposes a low-cost foot-placed UWB and IMU fusion-based indoor pedestrian tracking system. Our data fusion model is an improved loosely coupled Kalman filter with the inclusion of valid UWB observation detection. In this manner, the proposed system not only adjusts the consumer-grade IMU's accumulated drift but also filters out any NLOS instances in the UWB observation. We validated the performance of the proposed system with two experimental scenarios in a complex indoor environment. The root mean square (RMS) positioning accuracy of our data fusion model is enhanced by 60%, 53%, and 27% compared to that of the IMU-based pedestrian dead reckoning, raw UWB position, and conventional fusion model, respectively, in the single-lap NLOS scenario, and by 70%, 34%, and 12%, respectively, in the multi-lap LOS+NLOS scenario.

Language: en