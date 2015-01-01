SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sun B, Cheng P, Huang Y. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(21): e8383.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s22218383

PMID

36366081

Abstract

To date, most existing forest fire smoke detection methods rely on coarse-grained identification, which only distinguishes between smoke and non-smoke. Thus, non-fire smoke and fire smoke are treated the same in these methods, resulting in false alarms within the smoke classes. The fine-grained identification of smoke which can identify differences between non-fire and fire smoke is of great significance for accurate forest fire monitoring; however, it requires a large database. In this paper, for the first time, we combine fine-grained smoke recognition with the few-shot technique using metric learning to identify fire smoke with the limited available database. The experimental comparison and analysis show that the new method developed has good performance in the structure of the feature extraction network and the training method, with an accuracy of 93.75% for fire smoke identification.


Language: en

Keywords

few-shot learning; fine-grained recognition; forest fire smoke; metric learning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print