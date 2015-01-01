Abstract

To date, most existing forest fire smoke detection methods rely on coarse-grained identification, which only distinguishes between smoke and non-smoke. Thus, non-fire smoke and fire smoke are treated the same in these methods, resulting in false alarms within the smoke classes. The fine-grained identification of smoke which can identify differences between non-fire and fire smoke is of great significance for accurate forest fire monitoring; however, it requires a large database. In this paper, for the first time, we combine fine-grained smoke recognition with the few-shot technique using metric learning to identify fire smoke with the limited available database. The experimental comparison and analysis show that the new method developed has good performance in the structure of the feature extraction network and the training method, with an accuracy of 93.75% for fire smoke identification.

Language: en