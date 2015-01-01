Abstract

In recent years, with the diversification of people's modes of transportation, a large amount of traffic data is generated when people travel every day, and this data can help transportation mode detection to be of great use in a variety of applications. Although transportation mode detection has been investigated, there are still challenges in terms of accuracy and robustness. This paper presents a novel transportation mode detection algorithm, DFTrans, which is based on Temporal Block and Attention Block. Low- and high-frequency components of traffic sequences are obtained using discrete wavelet transforms. A two-channel encoder is carefully designed to accurately capture the temporal and spatial correlation between low- and high-frequency components in both long- and short-term patterns. With the Temporal Block, the inductive bias of the CNN is introduced at high frequencies to improve generalization performance. At the same time, the network is generated with the same length as the input, ensuring a long effective history. Low frequencies are passed through Attention Block, which has fewer parameters to capture the global focus and solves the problem that RNNs cannot be computed in parallel. After fusing the output of the feature by Temporal Block and Attention Block, the classification results are output by MLP. Extensive experimental results show that the DFTrans algorithm achieves macro F1 scores of 86.34% on the real-world SHL dataset and 87.64% on the HTC dataset. Our model can better identify eight modes of transportation, including stationary, walking, running, cycling, bus, car, underground, and train, and has better performance in transportation mode detection than other baseline algorithms.

Language: en