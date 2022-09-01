Abstract

The use of animals for therapeutic purposes is based on traditional beliefs, family pressure, and watching others appear to be cured. We report an unusual case of a 47-y-old man who choked to death after consuming a live slug. During autopsy, a 9.5-cm slug was found impacted in the tracheobronchial tree. History provided by the family revealed that the deceased consumed slugs in the belief that this would relieve his symptoms of chronic arthritis. We report this rare case to highlight the possible ill effects of such practices.

Language: en