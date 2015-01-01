Abstract

Commercial truck drivers are particularly exposed to the risks associated with distracted driving, especially with mobile phone use while driving (MPWD), due to their higher driving exposure (DE) (e.g., high driving frequency, long driving hours and distance). However, despite being identified as one of the major causes in truck crashes, truck drivers' MPWD behavior has received little attention. In the current work, the theory of planned behavior (TPB), extended with DE, was applied to explore the determinants of MPWD among commercial truck drivers in China and examine the correlations between drivers' DE and psychological factors. We conducted an Internet survey and collected 420 valid questionnaires, which measured truck drivers' 5 standard TPB variables, DE and demographics. Structural equation modelling was used to analyze the data from the survey. The results showed strong support for the application of the proposed TPB model in explaining truck drivers' MPWD behavior. Specifically, truck drivers' behavioral intention (BI) had the greatest direct positive effect on MPWD behavior, while perceived behavioral control (PBC) had no direct positive effect. Moreover, PBC, attitude (ATT) and DE were significantly and positively associated with BI, while subjective norm was insignificant. As expected, DE has significant positive effects on truck drivers' psychological factors underlying MPWD behavior, especially on ATT and PBC, indicating that truck drivers with higher DE tend to have more positive attitudes toward MPWD and feel more confident about performing this risky behavior. These results may have notable practical implications in providing theoretical support for management and intervention of commercial truck drivers.

Language: en