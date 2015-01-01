|
Citation
|
Martin S, Oltra A, Del Monte J. Brain Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36366935
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: During stressful events, we are all trying to cope. We may not be equal depending on our emotional, psychological, and mental states. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we could try to avoid negative information processing and anxiogenics content to prevent unhealthy thinking processes. One of the processes we can observe regarding our way of thinking and its impact on our psychological well-being is Metacognition.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; suicide risk; general population; hopelessness; Metacognition