Abstract

BACKGROUND: The developmental consequences of childhood trauma for young children are extensive and impact a diverse range of areas. Young children require treatments that consider their developmental stage and are inclusive of caregiver involvement. Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT), with its dyadic focus and developmental sensitivity, is uniquely positioned to offer therapeutic support to young children and their families.



AIM: The current study aimed to conduct a systematic review of the current literature on PCIT and trauma and determine treatment outcomes for children and caregivers.



METHOD: A systematic review of five electronic databases was undertaken. Studies that utilized PCIT to treat a population who had experienced trauma were included in the review regardless of study design.



RESULTS: PCIT was used to treat a population who had experienced trauma in 40 studies. PCIT was an effective treatment in improving a variety of child and parent outcomes in this population including reduced parenting stress, child behavior problems, child trauma symptoms, parental mental health concerns, negative parenting strategies, and reducing potential risk of recidivism of abuse and neglect. These findings should be taken with caution given attrition rates and potential for bias in the study samples.



DISCUSSION: Clinicians should consider PCIT as a potential treatment for children who have experienced trauma and their families. Future research should incorporate corroborative sources of information, assessment of caregiver and child trauma symptoms, examination of permanency outcomes, and consider standardization of PCIT modifications for child trauma to determine treatment in this population of children.

Language: en