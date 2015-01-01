Abstract

Individual biomathematical models of fatigue (BMMF) are promising tools for detecting fatigue and possible incidents. Existing individual BMMFs have been validated in laboratory experiments in which subjects experience total sleep deprivation (TSD) and regular chronic sleep deprivation (CSD). However, some shift populations experience mild sleep deprivation (MSD) or irregular sleep deprivation (ISD) in real life. We employed the adaptive momentum estimation algorithm to adjust the classical SAFTE model for an individual. Model individualization can be performed in real-time when new performance data are collected. The individual SAFTE model was compared with existing BMMFs in TSD, CSD, MSD, and ISD. The validation results show that the individual SAFTE model has advantages in MSD and ISD datasets collected from officers and truck drivers in real life. This study expands previous research results on the real-time individualization of BMMFs and exposes individual BMMFs to various sleep-deprivation conditions in the field.Author contributorship:Jiawei Fu: model establishment, algorithm design, collection and analysis of data, drafting the article and revising criticallyLiang Ma: acquisition of funding, final approval of the version to be published, general supervision.

Language: en