Journal Article

Citation

Alqahtani SS, Banji D, Banji OJF, Syed MH, Syed NK, Meraya AM, Albarraq AA, Thaibah HA, Khardali A, Alhomood IA, Mahzari AM, Alshlali OM. Healthcare (Basel) 2022; 10(11): e2226.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/healthcare10112226

PMID

36360566

Abstract

First aid is the most basic and life-saving service provided before emergency care is received. This study aimed to assess students' knowledge and attitudes about performing first aid for snakebite emergencies and their perception of snakes. A cross-sectional study was conducted between January and March 2019 among upper-level students (3rd year and above) of health-related courses at Jazan University, Saudi Arabia. Three hundred and nine students from four programs responded to the self-administered questionnaire. The collected data were analyzed using SPSS 23.0. The highest percentage of the study sample comprised pharmacy students (44%), followed by nursing (25.2%), medical (16.8%), and emergency medicine students (13.9%). Overall, the emergency medicine students exhibited greater knowledge of snakebite first aid. However, over three-fourths of the students were unaware of dry bites. Around two-thirds were sure that they should not massage the bite site, while nearly one-fourth were not sure about the use of a tourniquet. The fifth- and sixth-year students had extremely diverse perspectives on snakes. The majority of the participants (92.8%) did not feel good about snakes. However, most of the students (95.2%) wanted to learn about snakebite first aid and overcome their fear of snakes. Overall, the students had a positive attitude towards first aid but lacked knowledge of snakebite emergencies. Public health awareness is required to dispel first-aid myths about snakebites and misconceptions regarding snakes.


Language: en

Keywords

Saudi Arabia; snakebite; students; first aid; perception; venomous

