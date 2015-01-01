|
Carman MJ, Kay-Lambkin F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e13825.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36360705
Recovery is a preferred outcome for assessing intervention effectiveness in the context of intimate partner violence (IPV), but measurement tools are in nascent form. It is therefore unclear what the recovery potential of survivors may be. A national online survey explored the self-rated recovery progress of Australian women (n = 1116), using visual analog scales (VAS) for recovery, hope, and other demographic variables.
Language: en
recovery; gender-based violence; intimate partner violence; healing; hope