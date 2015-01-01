Abstract

The aim of this paper is to examine the association between physical and cognitive function and stumbling and falling in elderly workers by conducting work-related questionnaire surveys and physical and cognitive function measurements. A total of 611 men and 121 women aged 40-69 years who participated in physical function measurements between June 2017 and June 2021 were included in the study. The general physical function measurements of upper and lower limb muscle strength, dynamic and static balance, and agility and cognitive function included grip strength, Repeated Rise Test, Trail Making test (TMT), and Three-Meter Time Up Go Test (TUG). We also asked the men and women about their experience of falling and stumbling. Logistic regression analysis showed significant odds ratios (OR) for the associations between stumbling in men and age (OR: 1.98), mental burden (OR: 2.44), frequency of field work (OR: 1.74), seated stepping test count (OR: 0.95), and TMTB time (OR: 0.99). Significant ORs were found between falling in men and age (OR: 2.55), mental burden (OR: 2.40), exercise habits (OR: 2.55), and smoking (OR: 2.00). Significant ORs were found between stumbling in women and d_TUG (OR: 1.59) and mental burden (OR: 6.42). The study suggests that there may be an association between cognitive and physical decline and stumbling and falling in elderly workers.

Language: en