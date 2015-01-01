Abstract

Active travel (AT) is a core physical activity (PA) indicator for children and youth; contributing to health and wellbeing, at both the individual and societal levels. This analysis explores patterns of adolescent active school travel (AST) and cycling and associations with different PA measures. Secondary analysis of the cross-sectional 2018-2019 Health Behaviour in School Age Children study in Israel included an extended PA module with walking, cycling and e-cycling modes. The nationally representative sample includes students in grades 6-12 (n = 4407). Analysis of weighted data included descriptive analyses, inferential statistics, and regression analyses. AST was reported by 61.9% of adolescents; 39.3% reported 20 min or more daily AST; 27.1% reported habitual cycling (HC) and 17.4% reported habitual e-cycling (HEC). There are mixed results for socio-economic status and environment. AST and HC were associated with less sedentary hours daily (odds ratio [OR] = 1.190 and 1.397, respectively); HC was associated with positive sports self-rating (OR = 2.394). Stepwise regression analysis found that lower AST duration, time in minutes, was associated with watching television with the family. Promotion of adolescent AT may be associated with increased PA and joint parent-adolescent AT, and was utilized across different socio-demographic groups in Israel.

