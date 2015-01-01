|
Identifying the morphological findings of vitality is crucial when determining if a lesion was inflicted in life or postmortem. It is difficult to place all vitality criteria in a broad context when doubt arises between a homicidal death and a suicidal death. The differential diagnosis between total hanging and partial hanging, strangulation and throttling represents a flotant and obscure limbo, especially in unusual finds. The forensic pathologist is not always certain, but is increasingly hindered in their diagnosis by the need for on-the-spot investigation and the first external cadaver examination. Often, in fact, the first erroneous reconstruction of the facts is misled by unusual situations, and a non-coincident pathological diagnosis is not considered. Therefore, collaboration between different specialists remains delicate and necessary.
