Citation
Wade RM, Pear MM. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(21): e14263.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
36361143
Abstract
Racialized Sexual Discrimination (RSD), also known as 'sexual racism,' is pervasive within online dating venues. RSD is associated with poor mental health outcomes among young sexual minority Black men (YSMBM), and there is limited research on factors that may mitigate this association. Ethnic identity has been identified as a potential protective factor for racial/ethnic minorities who encounter racialized stressors, though some evidence suggests that ethnic identity may also intensify the negative effects of racial discrimination. Using data from a cross-sectional web-survey of YSMBM (n = 690), a series of linear regression models were estimated to examine the moderating effect of ethnic identity search and ethnic identity commitment on the relationship between RSD and depressive symptoms/feeling of self-worth.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; ethnic identity; gay/bisexual men; mobile apps; sexual racism