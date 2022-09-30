Abstract

The associations between Mediterranean diet (MD) adherence and depression levels have been synthesized from observational studies. However, a systematic review with meta-analysis including randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on this relationship in adults with depressive disorders remains lacking. This protocol was conducted according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis for Protocols statement. MEDLINE (PubMed), Cochrane CENTRAL, PsycINFO, Scopus, and Web of Science databases will be systematically searched to identify studies published from database inception up to 30 September 2022. The inclusion criteria will comprise RCTs reporting pre-post changes in depression status (symptoms or remission) after a MD intervention compared to a control condition in adults over 18 years with depressive disorders. Pooled effect sizes and 95% confidence intervals will be calculated using the DerSimonian random-effects model. This study protocol determines the methodological approach for the systematic review and meta-analysis that will summarize the available evidence on the efficacy of MD interventions on depressive symptoms in adults with depressive disorders. The findings from this review may have implications for public mental health programs. The results will be disseminated through peer-reviewed publication, conference presentation, and infographics. No ethical approval will be required since only published data will be used. PROSPERO registration number: CRD42022341895.

