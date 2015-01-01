|
Citation
de Oliveira DV, Vieira RCA, Pipek LZ, de Sousa RMC, de Souza CPE, Santana-Santos E, Paiva WS. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 11(21): e6466.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36362693
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The presence of focal lesion (FL) after a severe traumatic brain injury is an important factor in determining morbidity and mortality. Despite this relevance, few studies show the pattern of recovery of patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) with FL within one year. The objective of this study was to identify the pattern of recovery, independence to perform activities of daily living (ADL), and factors associated with mortality and unfavorable outcome at six and twelve months after severe TBI with FL.
Keywords
Glasgow Outcome Scale; outcome; recovery of function; severe traumatic brain injury