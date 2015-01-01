Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The presence of focal lesion (FL) after a severe traumatic brain injury is an important factor in determining morbidity and mortality. Despite this relevance, few studies show the pattern of recovery of patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) with FL within one year. The objective of this study was to identify the pattern of recovery, independence to perform activities of daily living (ADL), and factors associated with mortality and unfavorable outcome at six and twelve months after severe TBI with FL.



METHODOLOGY: This is a prospective cohort, with data collected at admission, hospital discharge, three, six, and twelve months after TBI.



RESULTS: The study included 131 adults with a mean age of 34.08 years. At twelve months, 39% of the participants died, 80% were functionally independent by the Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended, 79% by the Disability Rating Scale, 79% were independent for performing ADLs by the Katz Index, and 53.9% by the Lawton Scale. Report of alcohol intake, sedation time, length of stay in intensive care (ICU LOS), Glasgow Coma Scale, trauma severity indices, hyperglycemia, blood glucose, and infection were associated with death. At six and twelve months, tachypnea, age, ICU LOS, trauma severity indices, respiratory rate, multiple radiographic injuries, and cardiac rate were associated with dependence.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients have satisfactory functional recovery up to twelve months after trauma, with an accentuated improvement in the first three months. Clinical and sociodemographic variables were associated with post-trauma outcomes. Almost all victims of severe TBI with focal lesions evolved to death or independence.

