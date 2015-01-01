Abstract

Ride-hailed shared autonomous vehicles (SAV) have emerged recently as an economically feasible way of introducing autonomous driving technologies while serving the mobility needs of under-served communities. There has also been corresponding research work on optimization of the operation of these SAVs. However, the current state-of-the-art research in this area treats very simple networks, neglecting the effect of a realistic other traffic representation, and is not useful for planning deployments of SAV service. In contrast, this paper utilizes a recent autonomous shuttle deployment site in Columbus, Ohio, as a basis for mobility studies and the optimization of SAV fleet deployment. Furthermore, this paper creates an SAV dispatcher based on reinforcement learning (RL) to minimize passenger wait time and to maximize the number of passengers served. The created taxi-dispatcher is then simulated in a realistic scenario while avoiding generalization or over-fitting to the area. It is found that an RL-aided taxi dispatcher algorithm can greatly improve the performance of a deployment of SAVs by increasing the overall number of trips completed and passengers served while decreasing the wait time for passengers.

Language: en