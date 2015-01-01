SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chua SL, Foo LK, Guesgen HW, Marsland S. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(21): e8458.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s22218458

PMID

36366154

Abstract

Sensor-based human activity recognition has been extensively studied. Systems learn from a set of training samples to classify actions into a pre-defined set of ground truth activities. However, human behaviours vary over time, and so a recognition system should ideally be able to continuously learn and adapt, while retaining the knowledge of previously learned activities, and without failing to highlight novel, and therefore potentially risky, behaviours. In this paper, we propose a method based on compression that can incrementally learn new behaviours, while retaining prior knowledge. Evaluation was conducted on three publicly available smart home datasets.


Language: en

Keywords

activity recognition; incremental learning; novelty detection; prediction by partial matching; smart homes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print