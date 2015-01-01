Abstract

A key issue for social workers intervening with clients who use or experience intimate partner violence (IPV) is understanding the likelihood of future reassault and potential lethality. IPV risk assessments (IPVRAs) have been developed to predict future assault among people who have perpetrated IPV (for a review of IPVRAs see Graham et al., 2019). Although IPV survivors can accurately predict future IPV (Cattaneo & Goodman, 2003), they are less likely to accurately predict lethal IPV (Campbell et al., 2009), and IPVRAs are more accurate than practitioner judgment (Dayan et al., 2013). Social workers should consider incorporating IPVRAs as part of an evidence-based practice (Messing, 2019). Yet, the research behind IPVRAs can be hard to decipher. Therefore, after briefly discussing factors to consider in IPVRA selection, this practice update aims to help social work practitioners make sense of IPVRA predictive validity using intimate partner homicide as an example outcome.

