Irvine-Collins E, Moore E, Cao K, Curley M, Ablaza C, Heard E. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36366732
This study explores a social marketing campaign aimed to promote compassionate responses to disclosures of sexual violence from peers and raise awareness of university-based formal support services.
university; sexual assault; sexual violence; compassionate response; social marketing