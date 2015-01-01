SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Irvine-Collins E, Moore E, Cao K, Curley M, Ablaza C, Heard E. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221134822

PMID

36366732

Abstract

This study explores a social marketing campaign aimed to promote compassionate responses to disclosures of sexual violence from peers and raise awareness of university-based formal support services.

FINDINGS from a survey (n  =  189) and follow-up focus groups (n  =  11) conducted with university students in Australia indicated that exposure to the campaign may support students' self-perceived confidence in responding compassionately to disclosures of sexual violence and raise awareness of university-based formal support services. These findings suggest social marketing may be a useful tool to form part of universities' sexual violence response and prevention strategies. These findings may help inform future university campaigns.


Language: en

Keywords

university; sexual assault; sexual violence; compassionate response; social marketing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print