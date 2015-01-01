Abstract

BACKGROUND: We have witnessed frailty, which characterized by a decline in physiological reserves, become a major public health issue in older adults. Understanding the influential factors associated with frailty may help prevent or if possible reverse frailty. The present study aimed to investigate factors associated with frailty status and frailty transition in a community-dwelling older population.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study on community-dwelling subjects aged ≥ 60 years was conducted, which was registered beforehand (ChiCTR 2,000,032,949). Participants who had completed two visits during 2020-2021 were included. Frailty status was evaluated using the Fried frailty phenotype. The least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression was applied for variable selection. Bayesian network analysis with the max-min hill-climbing (MMHC) algorithm was used to identify factors related to frailty status and frailty transition.



RESULTS: Of 1,981 subjects at baseline, 1,040 (52.5%) and 165 (8.33%) were classified as prefrailty and frailty. After one year, improved, stable, and worsening frailty status was observed in 460 (35.6%), 526 (40.7%), and 306 (23.7%) subjects, respectively. Based on the variables screened by LASSO regression, the Bayesian network structure suggested that age, nutritional status, instrumental activities of daily living (IADL), balance capacity, and social support were directly related to frailty status. The probability of developing frailty is 14.4% in an individual aged ≥ 71 years, which increases to 20.2% and 53.2% if the individual has balance impairment alone, or combined with IADL disability and malnutrition. At a longitudinal level, ADL/IADL decline was a direct predictor of worsening in frailty state, which further increased the risk of hospitalization. Low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) levels were related to malnutrition, and further had impacts on ADL/IADL decline, and ultimately led to the worsening of the frailty state. Knowing the status of any one or more of these factors can be used to infer the risk of frailty based on conditional probabilities.



CONCLUSION: Older age, malnutrition, IADL disability, and balance impairment are important factors for identifying frailty. Malnutrition and ADL/IADL decline further predict worsening of the frailty state.

Language: en