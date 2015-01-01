Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after birth has generated a growing interest in recent years. Although some risk factors associated with PTSD have been studied, information is still scarce to date on risk factors associated with PTSD. This systematic review aims to identify risk factors associated with the diagnosis of PTSD after childbirth.



METHODS: We searched on PubMed, Web of Science and SCOPUS databases, from inception to May 2022. Quality assessment of the articles was performed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment ("NOQAS") scale. This systematic review was performed according to the PRISMA guidelines. Inclusion criteria were women with age ≥18 years; articles in English or Spanish; articles focused on physical, social, psychological, medical-obstetric, and environmental risk factors.



RESULTS: A total of n = 17,675 women were included among the studies in this systematic review. The main risk factors associated with PTSD after birth were obstetric interventions and obstetric violence such as emergency caesarean section or a non-compliant birth plan, a previous mental illness, having suffered from of a traumatic event or depression and/or anxiety, and having poor social support throughout pregnancy and/or during birth.



CONCLUSIONS: Obstetric interventions, obstetric violence, experiencing a traumatic event or depression and/or anxiety, and a previous mental illness are factors associated with the diagnosis of PTSD after birth. Protective factors are multiparity, adherence to the mother's birth plan and skin-to-skin contact.

