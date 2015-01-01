Abstract

Latino day laborers (LDL) are a vulnerable population of workers facing considerable risk for occupational injury. Under the guidance of our Community Advisory Board, we developed and tested the feasibility, acceptability and preliminary effects of Vales+Tú (You Are Worth More), a workplace injury risk-reduction program implemented by promotores on street-corners where LDL seek employment. The program was informed by theoretical perspectives emphasizing individual and group agency and self-determination. A pilot three-arm cluster-randomized community trial was conducted among 75 LDL. The intervention arms consisted of an individualized Brief Motivational Interview, a Group Problem Solving activity and a standard of care control (OSHA safety cards). We met our study goal of 25 LDL per intervention arm, and contacted 88% of participants post intervention. Participants evaluated the interventions favorably. At post-test, the Brief Motivational Interview group reported significant reductions in exposure to workplace hazards and increases in risk-reduction practices. The Group Problem Solving participants showed significant reductions in exposure to hazards (t-test -4.16, p < 0.001). Both intervention groups increased their reliance on corner peers, a measure of social support. Standard of care participants increased in self-efficacy to work safely. Overall, the only significant different between the three study conditions was in self-efficacy. These findings provide evidence of the feasibility and acceptability of Vales+Tú and show preliminary program efficacy. A large-scale replication trial will permit a more formal modeling of the study findings. Clinical Trial Registration (ClinicalTrials.gov): NCT04378348.

