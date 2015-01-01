Abstract

Research studying the intersection of occupational safety and health (OSH) and direct reading and sensor technologies (DRST) is sparse, with a specific lack of research available that has empirically considered ways that DRST may impact worker well-being. In this paper, the authors examine how organizations could utilize core elements of their health and safety management system (HSMS) to coordinate and execute DRST in the workplace to support worker well-being. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) researchers developed a 39-item questionnaire targeting OSH professionals to understand attitudes toward DRST and the current and intended uses of DRST at their place of employment. Eighty-eight OSH professionals completed the questionnaire between August and December 2021. Descriptive results of the study sample are provided but the focus of the study applies the open-ended responses to two questions, which was deductively analyzed. Descriptive results show that reliability and validity of data was a top concern while the open-ended qualitative feedback revealed three primary themes: (1) acceptability and trust in technology; (2) ease of use; and (3) support and guidelines.



RESULTS provide an opening to use core HSMS elements (i.e., management commitment and leadership, communication and coordination, and employee involvement) during DRST integration to demonstrate support for workers during times of ambiguity and change.

Language: en