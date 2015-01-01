Abstract

Work on the mental health impacts of intimate partner violence in low-and middle-income countries has focused primarily on clinical disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and substance abuse. This paper analyzes how non-clinical, psychosocial impacts from everyday stressors, particularly economic hardships and concern over one's children, cause extensive suffering and damage women survivors' well-being, influencing the development and expression of clinical disorders. Using a social ecological framework, the paper analyzes how psychosocial impacts arise at multiple levels, including societal levels where social norms often devalue women and privilege men, and how the stressor accumulation increases the harm caused by intimate partner violence (IPV) against women (IPVAW). Drawing on survivors' narratives and studies from diverse low and middle income country (LMIC) settings, including armed conflict and natural disaster settings, the paper underscores the importance of understanding both clinical impacts and the non-clinical, psychosocial impacts, which interact with and complement one another. Recognizing the interplay also between IPVAW and other forms of violence against girls and women, the paper calls for a more comprehensive approach to understanding and addressing the impacts of IPVAW. Recognizing the enormous variety within and across countries that are considered to be LMIC settings, the paper cautions against universalized approaches to understanding the effects of IPVAW and helping to support survivors.

