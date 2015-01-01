Abstract

Despite growing research on green space and health benefits, the body of evidence remains heterogeneous and unclear. A systematic review and meta-analysis of studies of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) with high evidence levels are deemed timely. We searched Scopus, PubMed, Embase, and Web of Science for the literature up to January 2022 and assessed bias using the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool 2.0. We calculated joint impact estimates for each green space exposure assessment technique using random and fixed effects models. Compared to non-green space situations, green space exposure was related to decreased negative feelings, such as fatigue -0.84 (95% CI: -1.15 to -0.54), and increased levels of pleasant emotions, such as vitality 0.85 (95% CI: 0.52 to 1.18). It also lowered physiological indicators, including heart rate levels, by 0.60 (95% CI: -0.90 to -0.31). Effect sizes were large and statistically significant, and the overall quality of the evidence was good. Existing RCTs on greenspace exposure pay insufficient attention to older and adolescent populations, different ethnic groups, different regions, and doses of greenspace exposure interventions. More research is needed to understand how and how much green space investment has the most restorative benefits and guide urban green space planning and renewal.

