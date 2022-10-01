|
Kabiru CW, Blum RW. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing
36369112
We have a notion that adolescence is a healthy time of life. Many parents wonder what is so stressful for young people who do not have the kinds of financial burdens and family worries that adults experience. Consequently, it is not uncommon for adults to dismiss the emotional concerns of their adolescent children. However, adolescence is a time of exceptionally rapid change both physically and neurodevelopmentally. As a time of numerous first experiences and exposures, the world around the adolescents changes in ways that they never experienced in childhood. Under normal circumstances, these changes result in stress that can lead young people to feeling overwhelmed, isolated, and depressed. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic period, the social isolation and socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic have taken a further toll on young people's mental health and wellbeing.
