Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Transgender adolescents experience adversity accessing mental healthcare, which is exacerbated by transgender-specific mental health provider shortages in the United States. Factors associated with variability in transgender-specific mental health provider availability across states - especially at the macro-social level - have yet to be identified, hindering efforts to address these shortages. To remedy this gap, we queried whether transgender-specific adolescent mental health provider availability varied by states' transgender-specific policy climate.



METHOD: We quantified states' policy climate by factor-analyzing tallies of the presence/absence of 33 transgender-specific state laws/policies in six domains: parental/relationship recognition, nondiscrimination, education, healthcare, criminal justice, and identity documentation. We then tested whether states' transgender-specific policy climate was associated with rates of transgender-specific adolescent mental health providers - identified via Psychology Today - per transgender adolescent in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



RESULTS: Transgender-specific adolescent mental health provider availability was substantially lower in states with more restrictive laws/policies for transgender people (rate ratio = 0.65, 95% CI [0.52, 0.81], p = .00017), controlling for state-level conservatism, religiosity, and urbanicity. States' transgender-specific policy climate was unrelated to rates of adolescent Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder-specialty providers, Oppositional Defiant Disorder-specialty providers, and youth mental health provider shortages broadly, providing evidence for result specificity.



CONCLUSIONS: Transgender adolescents appear to have access to considerably fewer transgender-specific mental health providers in states with more restrictive laws/policies for transgender people, which may compound their already high mental health burden in these contexts. Intervention and policy efforts are needed to address these shortages, particularly in states with increasingly prohibitive laws/policies targeting transgender adolescents.

