Abstract

Self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs), which include suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempts (SA), and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), are prevalent and associated with impairments in functioning and elevated risk of suicide deaths. Preventing suicide is a complex problem, with numerous systems likely contributing to the onset and maintenance of SITBs, and there is a critical need to identify more precise predictors of risk. Positive valence systems (PVS) are an understudied domain with promise for improving understanding of risk processes underlying SITBs. In this systematic review, we evaluate the evidence for the potential role of altered PVS function in SI, SA, and/or NSSI, including alterations in reward responsiveness, learning, and valuation assessed through behavioral, physiological and circuit measures.



RESULTS provide preliminary support for associations between distinct aspects of PVS function and alterations in SITBs. Specifically, SI appears to be characterized by low reward responsiveness, whereas little research has examined reward responsiveness in SA, and NSSI has been characterized by hyper-responsiveness to rewards. Alterations in reward learning and valuation are commonly examined in SA, with some evidence that they may be more strongly associated with attempts than SI or NSSI. At the same time, the literature is limited in that some constructs are commonly examined in one form of SITBs but not others. Further, research is predominantly cross-sectional and focused on adults, raising questions about the role of PVS function in developmental pathways to SITBs. We conclude by integrating the research to date and highlighting promising directions for future research.

