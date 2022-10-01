|
Citation
Bettis AH, Benningfield MM, Dao A, Dickey L, Pegg S, Venanzi L, Kujawa A. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 156: 579-593.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36370537
Abstract
Self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs), which include suicidal ideation (SI), suicide attempts (SA), and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI), are prevalent and associated with impairments in functioning and elevated risk of suicide deaths. Preventing suicide is a complex problem, with numerous systems likely contributing to the onset and maintenance of SITBs, and there is a critical need to identify more precise predictors of risk. Positive valence systems (PVS) are an understudied domain with promise for improving understanding of risk processes underlying SITBs. In this systematic review, we evaluate the evidence for the potential role of altered PVS function in SI, SA, and/or NSSI, including alterations in reward responsiveness, learning, and valuation assessed through behavioral, physiological and circuit measures.
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; Self-injury; Positive valence systems; Reward; Suicide attempts