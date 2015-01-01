|
Marin F, Warmerdam E, Marin Z, Ben Mansour K, Maetzler W, Hansen C. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(21): e8340.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36366038
Monitoring disease progression in Parkinson's disease is challenging. Postural transfers by sit-to-stand motions are adapted to trace the motor performance of subjects. Wearable sensors such as inertial measurement units allow for monitoring motion performance. We propose quantifying the sit-to-stand performance based on two scores compiling kinematics, dynamics, and energy-related variables. Three groups participated in this research: asymptomatic young participants (n = 33), senior asymptomatic participants (n = 17), and Parkinson's patients (n = 20). An unsupervised classification was performed of the two scores to differentiate the three populations. We found a sensitivity of 0.4 and a specificity of 0.96 to distinguish Parkinson's patients from asymptomatic subjects. In addition, seven Parkinson's patients performed the sit-to-stand task "ON" and "OFF" medication, and we noted the scores improved with the patients' medication states (MDS-UPDRS III scores). Our investigation revealed that Parkinson's patients demonstrate a wide spectrum of mobility variations, and while one inertial measurement unit can quantify the sit-to-stand performance, differentiating between PD patients and healthy adults and distinguishing between "ON" and "OFF" periods in PD patients is still challenging.
Parkinson’s disease; IMU; motion analysis; movement biomechanics; sit-to-stand