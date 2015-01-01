Abstract

Intersections are considered one of the most complex scenarios in a self-driving framework due to the uncertainty in the behaviors of surrounding vehicles and the different types of scenarios that can be found. To deal with this problem, we provide a Deep Reinforcement Learning approach for intersection handling, which is combined with Curriculum Learning to improve the training process. The state space is defined by two vectors, containing adversaries and ego vehicle information. We define a features extractor module and an actor-critic approach combined with Curriculum Learning techniques, adding complexity to the environment by increasing the number of vehicles. In order to address a complete autonomous driving system, a hybrid architecture is proposed. The operative level generates the driving commands, the strategy level defines the trajectory and the tactical level executes the high-level decisions. This high-level decision system is the main goal of this research. To address realistic experiments, we set up three scenarios: intersections with traffic lights, intersections with traffic signs and uncontrolled intersections. The results of this paper show that a Proximal Policy Optimization algorithm can infer ego vehicle-desired behavior for different intersection scenarios based only on the behavior of adversarial vehicles.

