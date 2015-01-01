Abstract

The aim of this study was to objectively assess and compare gait capacity and gait performance in rehabilitation inpatients with stroke or incomplete spinal cord injury (iSCI) using inertial measurement units (IMUs). We investigated how gait capacity (what someone can do) is related to gait performance (what someone does). Twenty-two inpatients (11 strokes, 11 iSCI) wore ankle positioned IMUs during the daytime to assess gait. Participants completed two circuits to assess gait capacity. These were videotaped to certify the validity of the IMU algorithm. Regression analyses were used to investigate if gait capacity was associated with gait performance (i.e., walking activity and spontaneous gait characteristics beyond therapy time). The ankle positioned IMUs validly assessed the number of steps, walking time, gait speed, and stride length (r ≥ 0.81). The walking activity was strongly (r ≥ 0.76) related to capacity-based gait speed. Maximum spontaneous gait speed and stride length were similar to gait capacity. However, the average spontaneous gait speed was half the capacity-based gait speed. Gait capacity can validly be assessed using IMUs and is strongly related to gait performance in rehabilitation inpatients with neurological disorders. Measuring gait performance with IMUs provides valuable additional information about walking activity and spontaneous gait characteristics to inform about functional recovery.

Language: en