Abstract

Synthetic surrogate head models are used in biomechanical studies to investigate skull, brain, and cervical spine injury. To ensure appropriate biofidelity of these head models, the stiffness is often tuned so that the surrogate's response approximates the cadaveric response corridor. Impact parameters such as energy, and loading direction and region, can influence injury prediction measures, such as impact force and head acceleration. An improved understanding of how impact parameters affect the head's structural response is required for designing better surrogate head models. This study comprises a synthesis and review of all existing ex vivo head stiffness data, and the primary factors that influence the force-deformation response are discussed. Eighteen studies from 1972 to 2019 were identified. Head stiffness statistically varied with age (pediatric vs. adult), loading region, and rate. The contact area of the impactor likely affects stiffness, whereas the impactor mass likely does not. The head's response to frontal impacts was widely reported, but few studies have evaluated the response to other impact locations and directions. The findings from this review indicate that further work is required to assess the effect of head constraints, loading region, and impactor geometry, across a range of relevant scenarios.

