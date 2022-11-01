Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tinnitus causes emotional stress that can be extreme, bringing on anxiety, depression, or sleep disorders. We used a nationwide, population-based database to study the risk of attempted suicide among adults with tinnitus.



METHODS: Data for this retrospective cohort study were extracted from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database, on 386,055 patients with tinnitus and propensity score-matched controls. We performed Cox proportional hazards regression analysis to calculate the one-year hazard of a suicide attempt and 95 % confidence intervals (CI) following a first-time diagnosis of tinnitus.



RESULTS: The results shows that the incidence of attempted suicide was 0.253 (95 % CI = 0.237-0.269) and 0.123 (95 % CI = 0.113-0.135) for the study cohort and comparison cohort, respectively. The log-rank test suggested that the study cohort had significantly lower suicide attempt-free survival at one year than the comparison cohort (p < 0.001). Cox proportional analysis shows that the hazard ratio of attempted suicide within the one-year follow-up period was 2.04 (95 % CI = 1.83-2.28) for patients with tinnitus than those in the comparison cohort after adjusting for the patients' age, sex, monthly income, geographic region, urbanization level of the patient's residence, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and hypertension.



LIMITATIONS: The database lacks information on socioeconomic problems, specific personal characteristics or traits, marital status, or other factors associated with attempts to commit suicide. Notably, our study addressed suicide attempts as detected from claims-based ICD codes which do not cover suicidal ideation or suicidal death.



CONCLUSIONS: We found increased likelihood of attempted suicide among patients with tinnitus.

Language: en