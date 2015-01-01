|
Citation
Braitman AL, Stamates A, Colangelo M, Ehlke SJ, Ortman J, Heron KE, Carey KB. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36372062
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Protective behavioral strategies (PBS), or behaviors used to reduce harm associated with alcohol use, are often associated with lower levels of alcohol consumption, lower engagement in high-risk drinking behaviors, and fewer alcohol-related consequences. Although the majority of studies have found significant associations between higher PBS use and lower consumption or consequences, some studies have found nonsignificant or even positive associations. One explanatory hypothesis is that the mixed findings are due to differential content in PBS measures.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol use; alcohol-related consequences; college drinkers; criterion validity; Protective behavioral strategies