I read Song and colleagues' article (1) with interest. It is not surprising that medical costs, psychiatric disorders, substance use disorders, and pain increase after someone survives a nonfatal firearm injury. The same would probably occur in survivors of automobile crash, sporting, and workplace injuries. However, the extent to which the costs and other issues associated with these injuries increase compared with firearm injuries is unclear. Approximately 1.5 million automobile crashes with survivors with injuries take place each year in the United States. If the cost increases for these survivors were the same as for survivors of...

