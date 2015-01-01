SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Okada M. Asian J. Psychiatry 2022; 78: e103320.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2022.103320

36375240

Similar to other countries, the Japanese government quickly undertook preventative measures against increasing suicides during the pandemic, but could not suppress the increase. Suicide mortality among both sexes under 20 and females aged 20-39 significantly increased during the pandemic, but unexpectedly had already slowed decreasing trends before the pandemic onset. Furthermore, before the pandemic, a higher complete unemployment rate contributed to increasing suicide mortality of both sexes, whereas during the pandemic, the positive relationship between females suicide mortalities and complete unemployment rates was not observed.


Japan; Unemployment; COVID-19; Prefecture; Suicide mortality

