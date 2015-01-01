Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate the prevalence and risk factors of falls among the elderly in Guangdong, China.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in six communities of Guangdong province. People over 60 years old were selected with multistage random-cluster sampling. Data on falls within the previous 12 months and fall-related risk factors were collected through a face-to-face interview.



RESULTS: The prevalence of falls among older adults was 11.9% (95% CI: 11.0% to 12.8%) among 5374 interviewees. The common injuries caused by falls were bruises/scrapes (40.0%) and fractures (15.5%), and most people fall while doing housework (35.0%). Univariate analysis showed that 14 factors were associated with falls among older adults, including gender, age, residence, occupation, education level, balance ability, situation of cognition, disease, depression, living arrangement, marital status, the behaviour of exercise, drinking and drug use (p<0.05). Multivariate analysis showed that the associated factors of falls among older adults included woman (OR=1.68, 95% CI: 1.40 to 2.02), age from 70 to 79 years (OR=1.31, 95% CI: 1.09 to 1.58), age over 80 (OR=1.63, 95% CI: 1.25 to 2.13), impaired balance ability (OR=1.45, 95% CI: 1.20 to 1.75), exercise several times per month (OR=1.69, 95% CI: 1.13 to 2.53), polypharmacy (OR=1.54, 95% CI: 1.19 to 2.00), cognition impairment (OR=1.35, 95% CI: 1.08 to 1.69), mild depression (OR=1.89, 95% CI: 1.47 to 2.45) and moderate depression (OR=3.07, 95% CI: 1.99 to 4.73).



CONCLUSIONS: The hazards caused by falls to the elderly in China cannot be ignored. A multidimensional customised fall prevention programme should be considered to reduce the risk of falls among the elderly based on the results above.

