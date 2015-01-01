Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine Spanish-speaking school professionals' level of knowledge and attitudes regarding pediatric TBI.



METHODS: School professionals(n = 2,238) from 19 countries completed an online-survey regarding their training, knowledge and misconceptions, attitudes and perceptions about TBI.



RESULTS: Of the full sample 75% (n = 1689) knew what TBI was, though only 18% (n = 350) reported having experience with a student with TBI. Only 7.7% (n = 143) and 3% (n = 55) of participants could identify all of the common short- and long-term TBI sequelae, respectively. Special education professionals, those with experience with a student with TBI, and those who had received training regarding TBI showed greater knowledge in these areas. Although participants showed high levels of knowledge in 6/24 misconceptions of TBI, they endorsed others. Group, sex, experience with students with TBI, training in TBI, and number of years working were significantly linked to some misconceptions about TBI; however, the effect sizes were small.



CONCLUSION: The knowledge and experience that Spanish-speaking school professionals have regarding childhood TBI are minimal. It is therefore critical that these professionals receive a more comprehensive education during their academic training and the practice of their profession about TBI.

Language: en