Jahan AB, Tanev K. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36373974
OBJECTIVE: Depression is among the most pervasive and debilitating neuropsychiatric sequelae experienced by patients following a traumatic brain injury (TBI). While the individual mechanisms underlying depression and TBI have been widely studied, the neurobiological bases of depression after TBI remain largely unknown. This article highlights the potential mechanisms of action implicated in depression after TBI.
depression; Traumatic brain injury; mechanisms; TBI; metabolism; neuroinflammation; neurotransmitters; post-TBI depression