Obiano KS, Singh R, Dawson J. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36373981
BACKGROUND: Patients who suffer traumatic brain injury (TBI) often experience a constellation of physical, cognitive, and emotional/behavioral symptoms called "post-concussion symptoms" and subsequent long-term disability. This study aimed to investigate the incidence of persistent post-concussion symptoms and possible predictors of long-term disability focusing on demographic, injury, and psychological factors. It was hoped to identify groups at high risk.
TBI; persistent post-concussion symptoms; predictors of severity; Rivermead post-concussion questionnaire