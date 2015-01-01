Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To introduce a visual clinical decision support tool to assist with individualizing first-line antidepressant pharmacotherapy for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) in a Canadian context.



SOURCES OF INFORMATION: A literature review was conducted with Google Scholar, PubMed, the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, and Trip Pro using the MeSH headings depression, antidepressive agents, primary care, practice patterns, medication adherence, and decision making, shared.



MAIN MESSAGE: Major depressive disorder affects about 4.7% of Canadians annually and is a prevalent condition encountered and diagnosed in primary care. Untreated depression is associated with decreased quality of life, increased risk of suicide, and worsening physical health outcomes when depression co-occurs with other chronic medical conditions. In a network meta-analysis, antidepressant medications (such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, bupropion, and vortioxetine) reduced depressive symptoms by 50% or more when compared with placebo in acute treatment of adults with moderate to severe MDD. Poor treatment adherence and high discontinuation rates limit MDD treatment success. Factors such as strong therapeutic alliances between patients and prescribers, collaborative care, patient education, and supportive self-management have been shown to enhance treatment adherence. The most recent Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments depression treatment guidelines (published in 2016) suggest 15 different first-line antidepressant medication options for the treatment of MDD. There is a need for evidence-informed decision support aids to individualize antidepressant therapy to treat patients diagnosed with MDD.



CONCLUSION: Recent studies on antidepressants have indicated no single antidepressant is superior to others in treating patients with MDD. This suggests there may be opportunities to enhance treatment adherence and success by tailoring antidepressant therapy to align with each patient's preferences. The Antidepressant Decision Support Tool was developed to help prescribers and adult patients engage in shared decision making to select an individualized and optimal first-line antidepressant for the treatment of acute MDD.

