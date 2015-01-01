Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is little research to characterise plant poisoning in Australia. The aim of this project is to investigate plant exposures reported to a state poisons information centre.



METHODS: This is a retrospective review of plant exposures reported to the Queensland Poison Information Centre (QPIC) between January 2019 and December 2021. Main outcome measures included patient demographics, plant exposure details, symptomatology, and management advice.



RESULTS: QPIC received calls regarding 2766 plant exposures over the study period. Children aged 1-4 years were the commonest group exposed, accounting for 1295 (46.8%) exposures. The caller was usually a family member/caregiver (2036 [73.6%]) calling from home (2257 [81.6%]). Exposures were unintentional in 2722 (98.4%) cases, with the oral route being most common, occurring in 2264 (81.9%) cases.Plant groups most responsible for exposures included gastrointestinal irritants (536 [19.4%]), oxalates (522 [18.9%]), and non-toxic plants (442 [16.0%]). The plant involved was known in 2366 (85.5%) exposures, most commonly Euphorbiaceae (257 [9.3%]). Patients were asymptomatic (1644 [59.4%]) or had mild toxicity (1033 [37.3%]) in most exposures. Only 18 (0.6%) cases had moderate/severe toxicity, and this was most often due to recreational exposures by adults (9[0.3%]). Referral for medical review was advised in 407 (14.7%) cases, most commonly following exposures to Euphorbiaceae (140/407 [34.4%]), gastrointestinal irritants (52/407 [12.7%]), and oxalates (38/407 [9.3%]).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of plant exposures reported to QPIC are unintentional paediatric exposures. Most are asymptomatic or have mild toxicity. More severe toxicity is seen in adults with recreational plant exposures.

