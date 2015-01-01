|
Almeida LRS, Valença GT, Canning CG, Carvalho K, Silva AC, Oliveira-Filho J, Pinto EB. Disabil. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36373004
PURPOSE: To develop and cross-culturally adapt a Brazilian-Portuguese version of the Falls Behavioral Scale (FaB-Brazil) and to verify its psychometric properties. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The translation and cross-cultural adaptation process of the scale followed standard guidelines. The FaB-Brazil scale was applied to 93 community-dwelling older people. Cronbach's alpha was calculated to evaluate internal consistency and the intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) to evaluate interrater and test-retest reliability. The standard error of measurement (SEM), minimal detectable change (MDC), ceiling and floor effects, convergent and discriminative validity were evaluated. A significance level of.05 was set for statistical analyses.
falls; fall prevention; Aging; psychometric properties; fall risk; cross-cultural adaptation; fall-related behaviors